Pulaski’s Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition & Acknowledgement (CACIRA) invites community members to join their work to recognize citizens of Giles County who contributed positively to our community’s growth and history.
CACIRA’s first undertaking has been the erection of a memorial statue to the service of the U.S. Colored Troops in Giles County. These men who escaped slavery to join the United States Army during the Civil War will be recognized with a life-size statue sculpted by local artist Pamela Sue Keller, to be located at Cave Springs Heritage Plaza on North First Street. CACIRA members are also advancing projects to recognize Matt Gardner of Elkton, Dr. William Lewis and the site of Reynolds Park, which was the first park in Pulaski open to African-Americans during segregation.
If you’d like to be part of CACIRA’s work to create a more complete representation of our community’s history, you are invited to join their monthly meetings on the second Monday of each month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers at Pulaski City Hall.
CACIRA also invites the public to contribute suggestions for individuals, groups or sites worthy of commemoration. Questions may be directed to CACIRA co-chairs Tammy Pierchoski, 478-0211, and Janice Tucker, 309-1161.
—CACIRA
