Bobby J. Morgan has announced his candidacy for one of three District 5 Giles County Commission seats on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Raised in Bedford County, where he graduated from high school, Morgan has called Giles County home for three decades. He has one son who currently resides in Kentucky.
He retired from Warner’s Distribution Center in Murfreesboro.
Morgan hopes to be a “real voice for the citizens.”
“We need more businesses not more taxes,” he said, adding he is specifically against the implementation of any wheel tax.
—Bobby J. Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.