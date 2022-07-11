Gayle Jones has announced her candidacy for fifth district commissioner.
If elected, this will be her second consecutive term. Jones also represented the third district in the mid 90s.
Jones is married to George H. Jones Jr.; they have two children, Audra Edwards and husband Andy Edwards, Chad Jones and wife Abigail McKamey Jones; and three grandsons. The couple are life-long residents of Giles County. Her parents are Garland (Shorty) Chapman and Alice McPeters Chapman.
“Because I am pro-life, I run as a Republican,” Jones said. “Life is the cornerstone upon which all other rights depend. These rights are given to us by our Creator God. Without this acknowledgment and belief, all other rights are in jeopardy.
“During the last four years as commissioner, I have supported two resolutions declaring Giles County a Second Amendment Sanctuary, and a resolution asking the governor not to send unvetted “refugees” to Giles County.
“Transparency is another issue I have championed, pushing for the publication of all of our minutes and agendas to our county website. Until last October, the right of Giles County citizens to be heard at our full commission meetings was iffy at best. I pushed for amending the rules so that now, citizens may speak to the commission on matters concerning the agenda. Surprisingly, none of the above resolutions had 100 percent support of the commissioners.
“The highlight of these last four years for me has been the successful vote to dump the LUMP (Land Use Management Plan). This plan, had it been implemented, would have shut down any new businesses (with the exception of farming type businesses which are protected by the state) in all areas outside of municipalities. The exception would have been businesses that were started prior to the year 2003. The vote was close, but it was defeated. Protection should not be coupled with such pervasive control as the LUMP of 2003.
“To the people of the fifth district, I promise to continue to serve on your behalf and to uphold our constitutional values, to advocate for responsible spending and to expand transparency and accountability in our local government. I promise to continue to treasure our county, both the people and the land and our communities. I once again ask for your support and the opportunity and honor to serve you, the people.”
—Gayle Jones
