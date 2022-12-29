The owner of Pulaski’s two operational car washes has agreed to voluntarily shut them down for the rest of the day (Dec. 29).
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said concerns have been raised about the conservation of water being requested across the county while car washes continue to be operated in the city limits.
Brindley said the owner of the only two operational car washes in the city, Joseph Dunavant, had already shut down one across the street from Subway on West College Street.
Dunavant also owns Splash Dash, which is also located on West College Street. Brindley said Dunavant has voluntarily agreed to shut that car wash down at noon today for the remainder of the day.
“I commend Mr. Dunavant for doing this at a peak time for his business,” Brindley said, noting that closing the business for the remainder of the day could cost thousands of dollars. “It says a lot about his commitment to our community. It shows that he wants what’s best for the citizens of Giles County.”
The voluntary shutting down of the car washes comes as Brindley and Giles County Executive Graham Stowe continue to stress the need for water conservation in order for depleted storage tanks in the city and for countywide utility districts begin to refill.
A recent statement from Stowe stressed that he and Brindley are sharing the information they have received. He pointed the public to PulaskiCitizen.com and the Pulaski Citizen Facebook Page as well as WKSR, noting that information is being sent to the local media as it is received.
“Please know I can only forward info as I receive it,” Stowe said of information from the utility districts, adding that Minor Hill Utility District is the only utility district he’s heard from. “I’m working to track down more information.”
He said MHUD is reporting steady water gains.
Stowe restated an early update that a major line break in the Minor Hill Utility District is currently being repaired, pointing to the teamwork on display as the city of Pulaski has sent crews to help MHUD expedite the repairs.
The county executive also reminded customers of MHUD and Tarpley Shop Utility Districts that boil water notices remain in effect and are likely to remain in effect until early next week.
“Be advised that other utility districts may have similar notices, but I haven’t been informed,” he said.
Regular updates are being posted on the Pulaski Citizen Facebook Page and at PulaskiCitizen.com as they are received from official sources.
If you know of a service that is being offered to those without water please share with Pulaski Citizen Publisher Scott Stewart (931-638-7592) or message on Facebook so we can share that information out to those who need it.
For those who are without water:
• Giles Hotel in Pulaski has offered to fill water bottles. The offer is good until the situation returns to normal.
Giles Hotel (formerly Comfort Inn) is located at 1140 West College Street on the hill above Señor Lopez Restaurant.
You can go by the front desk or call Chris Morris at 931-478-0624.
How can you help?
Both Stowe and Brindley stressed the importance of all Giles Countians pulling together to conserve water in order for everyone to get their service back to normal.
Prayers are sought for those without water and for the workers who have spent countless hours in the freezing weather and continue to do so.
Stowe noted that stories are being shared of neighbors helping neighbors across Giles County.
“This is how communities care for one another and get through challenging times,” he said.
