MLK 2021

The global pandemic continues to force local citizens to adjust to a new normal, but that didn’t stop the Giles County Branch of the NAACP from observing Martin Luther King Jr Day, albeit virtually this year. Foregoing the traditional in-person march, the local chapter celebrated Dr. King’s 92nd birthday virtually on their Facebook page. Several local youth took part in the chapter’s 22nd annual observance including Ja’Maye Garrett (center), age 7, who recited the poem “Hey Black Child Do You Know Who You Are.” Anthony Bledsoe (left) of Solid Rock Church in Prospect and GCHS alum Keidron Turner were the main speakers. Bledsoe delivered a message from Luke 10:25-37 titled “Staying on the Ridge Side of the Road.” Turner, who is studying Political Science and Public Law at Belmont University, delivered a speech on “E Pluribus Unum and the Other America.” The program concluded with NAACP First Vice President Benita Cross quoting Dr. King on the power of hatred and of love. View the program here.   Submitted

