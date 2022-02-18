After months of renovation, the Giles Chamber will host a “sneak peek” of its new cospace on the Pulaski Square next week. During the Chamber Coffee hosted by Brindley Construction, members can get a look at the cowork space, which now offers eight office spaces, a conference area that will also be available for rent on the weekends, a copy center, break area and telephone booth. Chamber Director of Communications and Special Programs Makenna Edde (left) and CEO Jessie Parker discussed the many features available in the new cospace with UT Southern Chief of Mission Integration and Outreach Allen Stanton Monday, ahead of next week’s preview. Access will be available 24/7 and will provide highspeed internet and space for an office away from home.
Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
