The Giles Chamber is at it again with an event that is sure to go down in history.
The festivities will begin on the Pulaski Square Wednesday, June 30, at 9 p.m. and run through midnight to celebrate the University of Tennessee/Martin Methodist merger.
Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Olivia Officer said the night will offer “lots of surprises” when the community gathers for this significant moment as Pulaski becomes the home of UT Southern, the University of Tennessee’s fourth campus.
For those who would like to attend, several ticket options are still available. A general admission ticket to the event, which includes various foods, drinks and activities, is $15. This will be a catered event and general concessions will not be available.
The public is also welcome to sign-up for a FREE entry-only ticket, which enables them to show up and be a part of this occasion. Those who wish to simply be there for the milestone are encouraged to sign-up for the free tickets, to allow for an accurate headcount to assist with planning amenities.
At midnight, there will be a grand celebration when the Giles County Courthouse is cast in the iconic UT orange to welcome UT Southern to Pulaski as a prelude to all the formalities and additional festivities that will be happening July 1, Officer said, adding that they are already expecting an extraordinary turnout.
For more information and to register for tickets, click here.
