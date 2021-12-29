While everyone who displays their Christmas spirit with lighting displays deserves a prize, three of the entries into the Fourth Annual Pulaski Citizen Christmas Lights Contest have been chosen as this year’s best.
Judges were impressed by every entry received this year, but three stood out.
First place goes to Jim and Melissa Greene for their stunning light show, complete with music visitors could tune to on their radios.
Second place was awarded to Linette Reynolds, while third place was claimed by Shantel and James McElrath.
The winners will receive a cash prize of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
The first place finisher will also receive a photo print of their lighting display on metal courtesy of Holley’s Printing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.