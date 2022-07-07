Giles County Circuit Court Clerk Natalie Oakley is seeking her second term Aug. 4.
Oakley began working in the office as a deputy clerk in May 1998 and was appointed circuit court clerk in November 2017. She was elected to her first full term in August 2018.
The daughter of Eddie and Cathy Bass is a lifelong resident of Giles County, living in the Stella Community, and graduated from Giles County High School in 1997. She earned her degree in business administration from Calhoun Community College in 2005, and is also a 2005 graduate of the COCTP program, earning the recognition of Certified Public Administrator.
Oakley and husband Eric have two children, Easton, 14, and Dawson, 8. They attend Second Street Church of Christ.
“As your Circuit Court Clerk, I will do my very best to perform all duties assigned to me,” Oakley said. “I will continue to run my office in a very friendly, efficient and courteous manner. If you ever have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me.
“Even though I am unopposed, I would like to ask each and every one of you for your support in the upcoming election.”
—Natalie Oakley
(0) comments
