Lawrence County attorney and University of Tennessee Law graduate Stacie Odeneal has brought her passion for safe children, families, and communities to the 22nd Judicial race.
One of only 31 child welfare law specialists in Tennessee, she is widely regarded as an expert in child welfare and adoption litigation. Her favorite role is representing children alleged to be abused or neglected.
“A few years ago, I had one 17-year-old client test positive for meth,” Odeneal recalled. “Now, I usually have several clients each week test positive for meth, and most are younger than 5 years old. That’s a problem. Not just a crime problem, but a family problem, a school problem, a community problem. And that makes it a court problem.”
As circuit court judge, Odeneal will be able to preside over jury trials as well as criminal and civil litigation including divorce and custody actions, termination of parental rights and adoptions, and appeals from juvenile and general sessions courts.
“Every case affects every family, even if you don’t step foot in the courthouse,” said Odeneal. “Your kids attend school with children waiting for a court to decide when they see a parent. Or if they will be removed from an abusive caregiver. Or whether a parent will be found innocent or guilty, be placed on probation or sent to jail. Those decisions affect those classrooms, which means those decisions affect all of us.
“I know what the law means to your family, because I know what it means to mine,” said Odeneal who has adopted three children from foster care with her husband. “Accountability to the law makes the law accountable to us. The way it should be in Giles County, in Tennessee and in America.”
Odeneal will be on the Aug. 4 general election ballot as an independent candidate to succeed retiring Judge Stella Hargrove. She is opposed by Republican candidate Caleb Bayless, a career assistant district attorney serving under 22nd Judicial District Attorney Brent Cooper, and independent candidate Sammy Patterson, an attorney in private practice from Maury County.
“When I file a lawsuit to protect a child, I don’t cite political parties, I rely on the law,” Odeneal said. “In my courtroom, only the law and the facts can matter. You should be able to trust that to be true outside the courtroom as well.”
Early voting begins July 15. The Pulaski Citizen’s circuit court judicial candidate debate can be viewed here.
—Stacie Odeneal
