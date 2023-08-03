The PULASKI CITIZEN won three awards including a first-place award for breaking news at the Tennessee Press Association’s annual journalism awards ceremony July 21 in Franklin.
Editor In Chief Cary Jane Malone was recognized for the first place award for a story in March 2022 that covered three fires in as many days that displaced several county residents. Read it at bit.ly/ThreeFiresMarch2022.
“The reporter went above and beyond the standard fire story by interviewing the homeowner about how they escaped and the impact of the fire — nice work,” the judges wrote.
The CITIZEN also won a second place award for make-up and appearance that recognized Malone along with Publisher Scott Stewart and Sports Editor Wade Neely.
Stewart’s editorial titled “The Elections Are Coming! The Elections Are Coming!” won a fifth place award for best single editorial. Read it at bit.ly/ElectionsAreComing.
“Nothing is more important to democracy than an informed electorate. This newspaper gets it,” the judges wrote.
“I’m very proud of our Pulaski team and it was great to see them recognized,” said Dave Gould, owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee, parent company of the CITIZEN. “All of the recognition was for work they did before we bought the paper, but we have enjoyed and appreciated the excellent coverage they continue to provide our readers. We look forward to many more awards in the years ahead.”
Overall, Main Street Media of Tennessee was recognized with 56 awards, including eight first place awards among its 13 newspapers across Middle Tennessee, including the Cheatham County Exchange, Chronicle of Mt. Juliet, Dickson Post, Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, Main Street Clarksville, Main Street Fairview, Main Street Maury, Murfreesboro Post, Portland Sun, Pulaski Citizen, Robertson County Connection and Wilson Post. The company also publishes three news websites, Main Street Nashville, Main Street Preps and Titan Insider, along with TV channel Main Street Media TV and radio station Main Street Media Radio.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.