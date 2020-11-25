Imagine with me, if you will. . . glistening in the distance is the twinkle of lights shining brightly across town as you and the one you love are driving around with the heat cranked all the way up, ole Bing’s smooth vocals coming forth from you car radio and a steaming cup of coffee or hot cocoa resting in the center console.
You take a turn onto the familiar road that leads you home, and the neighborhood is lit up with greens, reds, golds and blues, bringing a childlike smile to both of your faces. And there in all its radiant beauty is the main attraction on your street — your house lit up in all of its Christmas array and luster. Feeling as warm in your heart as Santa’s rosy cheeks, you turn to one another with the glow of Christmas joy beaming from your faces.
This could be a holiday scene straight out of the pages of your life, if you enter PULASKI CITIZEN’s Christmas Lights contest.
The CITIZEN will accept residential contest entries between Nov. 28-Dec. 11. Entries must include name, address and phone number, and must be located in Giles County. Submit entries to lifestyles@pulaskicitizen.com or P.O. Box 905, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Judges will travel faster than Santa’s sleigh to the properties to catch a snapshot of the beautiful light displays, so anyone entering the contest must keep their Christmas lights on brightly each night from 5:30-9 p.m.
First, second and third place winners will be the proud recipients of cash prizes in the amount of $100, $50 and $25 respectively. Along with the first place prize, the contest winner will also be the recipient of a Holley’s Printing metal print of their light display that will add that final touch to the Christmas decor inside the home.
Like the star that led the wise men on their way to the Christ, often it is the glow of decorative lights that signal the joy, hope and even romance of Christmas amidst the hustle and bustle that comes along with the season. We urge citizens from all around the area to get into the holiday spirit, enter the PULASKI CITIZEN’s Christmas Lights contest and light up Giles County with the joy of Christmas.
