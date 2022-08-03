Having expanded how its coverage of Giles County is shared over the past 20-plus years, the PULASKI CITIZEN is now pulling all of its platforms under one umbrella — Citizen Media.
“We are part of an almost 170-year tradition that we feel obliged and privileged to carry on,” Citizen Media Publisher Scott Stewart said. “I say carry on because while we seek to continue to grow the tradition of the PULASKI CITIZEN, we also know that the survival of one of our community’s oldest institutions relies heavily on the success of some of our newest opportunities.”
Citizen Media brings together all Citizen platforms — PulaskiCitizen.com, Pulaski Citizen Live streaming, the PULASKI CITIZEN (traditional and e-edition), email updates and Pulaski Citizen social media.
The PULASKI CITIZEN started in 1854 and its content has been available online for more than 20 years. The Pulaski Citizen Facebook page and Pulaski Citizen Sports Page on Facebook have each been a social media presence for more than a decade. Over the past two years, PulaskiCitizen.com has grown in content and scope and in January Pulaski Citizen Live was launched.
“We needed to get everything together so we know what we’ve got, our readers and neighbors know what we’ve got and our advertisers know what we’ve got,” Stewart said. “So we’ve added to our already amazing staff and pulled it all together as Citizen Media.”
Over the past two years, Barbara Harmon and Wade Neely have joined the news and sports departments collectively, and have worked with Editor In Chief Cary Jane Malone to help create the foundation on which Citizen Media is built. They are also joined by local coverage contributors Margaret Campbell and Katie Whitfield.
Tiffany Hagood has joined Kelley Garrett in the Citizen Media Advertising Sales Department to help businesses in and around Giles County leverage the reach of Citizen Media’s combined platforms.
“This is a pivotal project for all of us, and I’m excited to be a small part of it!” Hagood said. “Offering relevant and accurate content draws attention. Drawing the attention of hundreds of thousands of readers, viewers and listeners gives us an excellent platform to market our community and local businesses. It’s a universal concept really. It is the reason for the wild success from newspapers to Tik Tok. Content is king. Scott and the entire team have spent years providing excellent content and preparing to provide it in different formats, and now we are ready to provide superior opportunities to our local and regional business to TELL YOUR STORY.”
In June alone, Citizen Media boasted more than 100,000 listeners, views and impressions for its advertisers, numbers that Stewart said are destined to grow as Citizen Media continues to grow.
“As advertising manager, I am so excited about all the products Citizen Media now has to offer the local and regional businesses,” Garrett said. “We are working hard to get all the information out so that businesses understand each and every platform available to them. If you haven’t been contacted, look for one of us to show up soon with the information.”
Stewart added that Citizen Media has taken on the goals established over the past 170 years through the PULASKI CITIZEN — serving Giles County.
“Giles County is what we do, and, if I can brag on our staff for a minute, nobody else cares more about this community or gives the kind of overall coverage of Giles County as the Citizen Media staff,” Stewart said. “What we seek to do is provide information that matters to the people of our community. Information you can count on to be accurate and relevant for you and your family.”
The PULASKI CITIZEN is available in subscribers’ mail boxes and in local market newsstands throughout Giles County each week.
PulaskiCitizen.com includes the weekly E-Edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN, as well as daily and breaking news that can be delivered to your email inbox every day. Much of the content on PulaskiCitizen.com is free with subscriptions available for the weekly E-Edition and some paid content.
Pulaski Citizen Live has extended the traditional coverage of the PULASKI CITIZEN and PulaskiCitizen.com to live audio and video streaming through the PCL YouTube Channel and on the Mixlr app.
“All of this is exciting, but our upcoming audio streaming of GCHS and Richland football, along with local middle school football and girls high school soccer, may be the most exciting part of what Citizen Media is going to be,” Stewart said.
For audio-only streaming of all Bobcat and Raider football games, along with selected middle school football and girls high school soccer, you can find the Pulaski Citizen Live page on PulaskiCitizen.com or download the Mixlr app and search for PCL.
“We are also continuing to grow our video coverage of local government meetings and community events,” Stewart said. “Hearing from our viewers how much they appreciate being to able watch these meetings and events when they can’t attend has been fulfilling and keeps us inspired to do more.”
All Pulaski Citizen Live content is free.
PULASKI CITIZEN is on Facebook and Instagram and Pulaski Citizen Sports Page is on Facebook and Twitter.
“We’re just getting started,” Stewart said. “Citizen Media will be our launching pad for a lot of fun and exciting things to come.”
For more information on Citizen Media, watch, read and listen to all our platforms, call 363-3544 or email [email protected].
Tell your story.
—Staff Reports
