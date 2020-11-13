The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $200 Christmas bonus expected to be given out before Thanksgiving to city employees.
This year will not be Chamber “Bucks” to be used at predetermined locations but rather cash to be spent at the employee’s own discretion.
In other business, the board:
• Approved to receive and file city recorder and various committee reports.
• Approved parade permits for Historic Downtown Pulaski for the Mingle and Jingle Tree Lighting Thursday, Dec. 3, and the Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 12.
• Approved a resolution awarding engineering services relative to the 2019 Multimodal Grant to Hethcoat and Davis.
The city council will next meet at City Hall in work session Monday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 p.m.
