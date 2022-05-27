Graham Stowe has announced his candidacy for Giles County Executive, running as a Republican.
“I look forward to discussing the way ahead for Giles County, looking out to 2030 and beyond,” Stowe said. “Our county desperately needs a strategic plan, and greater community engagement in forging that plan.”
Stowe settled his family in Campbellsville after a 27-year Coast Guard career, retiring as a Captain.
His military service primarily focused on counter-drug and counter-migrant operations in the Caribbean, as well as Search and Rescue cases in the Pacific from Alaska to Guam. He earned a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois, and, after 9/11, completed several leadership courses through FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute.
He was selected as the Coast Guard Military Aide to President Clinton, serving in the White House for two years providing personal staff assistance to the President; carrying the nuclear “football” and coordinating an array of logistics support for the President’s domestic and international itinerary.
Stowe commanded two cutters as well as one of the Service’s largest industrial bases in the Pacific, administering a multi-million-dollar budget to provide infrastructure maintenance and support services to all of southeast
Alaska.
Stowe’s campaign revolves around several themes: improving public access to local government; establishing spending discipline against a background of inflationary pressures; building county-wide economic growth and resilience; and preserving our cultural heritage that rests on the self-evident laws of God.
Until recently Stowe chaired the Giles County Election Commission. He and wife Jennifer have been married for 33 years; they have six children and one grandson.
His campaign website can be found at votestowe.com.
—Graham Stowe
