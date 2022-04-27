Columbia attorney Sammy Patterson has announced his campaign to run for Circuit Court Judge in the 22nd Judicial District. He brings 22 years of legal experience to the candidacy.
Sammy Patterson was born in Hope, Ark., and moved to Columbia at age 6. He earned a bachelor’s of business administration from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He graduated from Nashville School of Law with honors in 2000 and opened a law practice in Columbia that same year.
Through his many years of private practice, Patterson has appeared in most of the General Sessions and Circuit Courts in Middle Tennessee. He has worked extensively in the 22nd Judicial District which includes Maury, Lawrence, Giles and Wayne Counties. His experience spans more than 10,000 clients served and more than 100 jury trials. He has worked in all areas of law including criminal, juvenile, family law, civil litigation, probate and appeals.
“At times, I will have to make tough decisions if elected Circuit Court Judge,” Patterson noted, “but I promise I will search for the truth in all cases with an independent and unbiased approach. I will treat everyone with dignity and respect regardless of political affiliation, religious beliefs, race, sex or national origin.”
The open judicial seat has been filled since 1998 by Judge Stella Hargrove, who announced her plans to retire at the end of this term. In similar fashion to Judge Hargrove, Patterson is running as an independent candidate.
According to Patterson, “I will be tough on people who commit violent crimes and help keep those persons off the street, while at the same time using common sense and mercy.”
Patterson will host a campaign kick-off cookout Saturday, April 30, from noon-4 p.m. at the 4H Club, 850 Lion Parkway, Columbia. All are invited to attend the free event, meet Patterson and enjoy some food and live entertainment.
“I hope to see you on the campaign trail and humbly ask for your vote as our next Circuit Court Judge,” Patterson said. “Please vote for Sammy Patterson in early voting (July 15-30) or on Aug. 4. Thank
you!”
For more information, visit SammyPattersonForJudge.com.
—Sammy Patterson
