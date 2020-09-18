The Giles County Commission will consider the commitment of state and local funds to multiple projects at its monthly meeting Monday.
The commission will meet in full session at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Giles County Courthouse.
Governmental grants, including CARES Act and Governor’s Grant expenditures related to COVID-19 and the economic shut down, are among the items to be considered.
Among those items are a proposal to buy a building to house the Giles County Office of Emergency Management, if the proposal is approved by the state as a COVID-related expense under the CARES Act. (See the related article.)
The commission will also consider the approval to seek CARES Act funding for a new ambulance. Governor’s grant funding is being sought for paving, new EMS equipment, vehicles for the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, trucks for the Office of Emergency Management, a new county phone system and hazard pay for county employees related to COVID.
On the local level, the commission will consider committing $3.2 million towards the Giles County School System’s schools proposed renovations and upgrades project (See the related article.).
Commissioners will consider a recommendation from its Budget Committee that the county absorb a 5.4 percent increase in the cost of employee health insurance premiums.
Annual elections of county commission officers and committee assignments and the election of committee officers are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting. The commission will also consider appointing members to multiple county committees and boards.
In other business the county commission will be asked to:
• Consider amendments for the Giles County School System, the county general and the Highway Department budgets as recommended by the Budget Committee.
• Consider the appointment of a county attorney. The current county attorney is Lucy Henson.
• Consider the appointment of a Veterans Service Officer. The current officer is Barry Alsup.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large for Teresa N. Ballentine, Harold L. Glover, Fallon Kimbrough, Norma P. White, Tammi Sue Fox, Cassandra Lynn Hall, Keri McNally and Tara L. Moore.
• Consider the approval of a surety bond for Giles County Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt.
