A resolution defining which non-profit organizations will receive consideration in the county’s budgeting process will be among the items for consideration at the Giles County Commission’s monthly meeting next week.
The county commission will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The commission’s Budget Committee voted 5-2 to send to the full commission the resolution declaring the commission’s intention to fund only certain non-profit organizations that are deemed essential. No charitable non-profits would be considered unless the county has a surplus in its 2023 budget.
The proposed resolution specifically names Giles County Fire and Rescue, Giles County Agri Park, Giles County Public Library and the public libraries in Ardmore, Campbellsville and Minor Hill to be regarded as essential non-profit organizations that would necessitate county government support.
Health Insurance
Another resolution to be considered by the county commission involves the county covering more of its employees’ insurance premium costs as a way to retain and attract employees.
First discussed by the commission’s Insurance Committee in December, the idea of helping county employees save as much $931 each month on their insurance premiums is among ways the county commission is looking to help the county retain and attract employees.
Most of the projected savings would be for employees choosing family coverage, which would drop the employee’s contribution from $1,356 per month to $425.
In other business, the county commission is expected to:
• Consider placing speed limits of 35 mph on Shannon Creek Road, Tatum Road and Little Dry Creek Road.
• Consider the annual County Roads List.
• Consider annual authorization for the highway department to perform work for the county’s municipalities.
• Consider a request for remittal from the state of unclaimed balance accounts under the Unclaimed Property Act.
• Consider amendments to the highway department and school system budgets.
• Consider appointing Andrea Stafford and commissioners Brad Butler and Judy Pruett to the Agriculture Extension Committee.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider county department reports and an agreement renewal for online auction portal.
• Hear from Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
Commissioners are allowed to bring any item to the floor of the Giles County Commission meetings whether or not they are on the agenda.
