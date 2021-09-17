The Giles County Commission will consider holding its monthly meetings at 6 p.m. for a three-month trial period.
The commission will consider the change when it meets Monday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
During a Legislative Committee meeting last week, Commissioner Duane Jones said he had received a request for the full county commission meetings, which are held at 9 a.m. on the third Monday of each month, to be moved to 6 p.m. to accommodate members of the public who would like to attend the meetings.
The committee approved a recommendation to the full commission for a three-month trial of the 6 p.m. meeting time beginning in October, if it is approved.
Another issue before the full commission when it meets next week is recommending the county commission not have a scheduled meeting in December. A meeting could be called if needed.
All of these meeting changes are part of a resolution before the county to change the commission’s rules of order.
Another proposed change involves suspending the commission’s rules to allow someone who is not a member of the county commission to speak on a specific subject. The proposed change would not require the suspension of the rules if the person to speak is on the meeting agenda.
Elections
At Monday’s meeting the county commission will elect its officers for the coming year. The elections will include Commission Chairman (currently Giles County Executive Melissa Greene), Commission Chairman Pro Tem (currently Stoney Jackson) and Commission Chaplain (currently Tommy Pollard).
The commission will make committee assignments from its 21 members. The committees are Ambulance/Rescue Squad, Audit, Budget, Building, Environmental, Highway, Insurance, Law Enforcement/Safety, Legislative, Public Service, and Schools. Once chosen, the membership of each committee will choose their respective committee officers.
Other committee membership to be elected includes the County Financial Management, Ethics, Flood Zone Appeals, and Agri Park committees, Beer Board and Buffalo River Regional Library Board.
The commission will also be asked to elect a county attorney and veterans service officer for the coming year. Lucy Henson is the current county attorney and Barry Alsup is the current veterans service officer.
Ambulance Billing
Writing off approximately $1.3 million in uncollectable ambulance bills from more than six years ago will be among the items before the Giles County Commission.
Neither of the companies the county has used for ambulance billing and collection have been able to collect the aged accounts despite exhausting all resources, according to Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners.
The accounts to be considered as write offs are from dates of service July 1, 2013-Dec. 3, 2015.
Issues with the former billing company, AMB, prompted the county to change companies in June of this year.
Moore-Sumners said AMB could not produce an accurate listing of all the aged accounts that make up the $1.3 million, but state audit standards require the amount reported by the billing company to be the amount adjusted.
“I’ve been dealing with this company trying to get hard balances for years,” she said. “I am unsuccessful.”
However, Moore-Sumners said she has been able to get a detailed list from Fox Collection Agency for accounts ranging from Dec. 3, 2015 through June 30, 2021.
Moore-Sumners said Fox Collection Agency has suggested writing off anything older than six years. After that, write offs can be performed annually, she said.
The county commission will consider approving writing off the approximately $1.3 million in uncollectable patient accounts through Dec. 3, 2015.
Other business before the county commission, when it meets in full session Monday includes:
• Giles County Executive Melissa Greene’s annual State of the County Address.
• Receive reports from county departments.
• Considering a cost per image agreement with Xerox Financial Services LLC for 60 months.
• Considering new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Hearing from Giles County Economic Director David Hamilton.
