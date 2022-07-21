Katie Whitfield is running for County Commissioner in District 5 and asks for your support on Election Day, Aug. 4.
“I decided to run for office to give a voice to mothers of school age children, since they have no representation on the current Commission,” explained Whitfield. “But I hope to also be a voice for the many wonderful constituents I’ve met through my campaign who share my vision for a thriving, vibrant Giles County.”
I want my three children, and all children in Giles County, to have every opportunity that kids in surrounding counties have,” Whitfield said.
For her, this includes access to quality education, arts and entertainment, health care and recreation. It also means attracting employers with jobs that allow for prosperity and flexibility for working parents, as well as encouraging the development of affordable housing options and expanding high-speed internet access.
“I’ll seek out opportunities to make things happen for the community, whether that is grants, expanding the local tax base or innovative ways to support our schools,” Whitfield continued. “I have fresh ideas to create revenue streams within the county to help increase the operating budget and provide needed services to our citizens to help reach the long-term goals of the county.”
Since moving to Giles County in 2014, she has worked hard to make a positive impact on the community, developing opportunities for families such as the Pulaski Touch a Truck event. She helped create the Breastfeeding Support Group of Pulaski as a non-profit and has been an integral part of planning its annual “Mommas, Munchkins and Milk” health expo.
Whitfield earned Bachelors of Science in Environmental Engineering and Literature from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“My education taught me the value of cooperation, problem solving and critical thinking,” Whitfield said.
Those skills served her well professionally as a construction and environmental project manager, and later as retail buyer. Today, she and husband Tom own a boutique software consultancy and operate a small farm on their property.
Throughout her campaign, Whitfield has sought information and guidance from stakeholders, experts and business owners in the community to thoroughly understand the concerns facing Giles County and the role of the County Commission. She promises to be an engaged and active Commissioner, and appreciates the support she’s received so far as she seeks that position.
For more information, visit her campaign page at facebook.com/VoteKatieWhitfield or email [email protected].
—Katie Whitfield
