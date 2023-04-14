For the first time ever, the Giles County Commission’s monthly meeting will be held at 5 p.m., a move the commission approved last fall in an attempt to open the county government to those unable to attend at the historic 9 a.m. meeting time.
The commission is scheduled to meet Monday, April 17, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse at 5 p.m. The meeting is scheduled to be presented live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The 5 p.m. meeting time is set to remain in effect until October, when the commission is expected to reconsider when it will meet.
Among the items on the agenda for Monday’s meeting will be filling the seat of District 7 County Commissioner Maurice Woodard, who has resigned.
According to information on filling a commission vacancy from the Tennessee Code Annotated distributed by County Executive Graham Stowe, at the meeting Stowe will read the list of names for consideration to fill the seat. Nominations of candidates are considered only from county commissioners. Nominations do not require a second. Once nominations have ceased, the commission will have the choice to vote or possibly hear from the candidates.
A majority vote of 11 commissioners for one candidate is required to fill the seat, according to the TCA information provided by Stowe. There are rules concerning how the election will be handled if more than one candidate is to be considered. In the event of a 10-10 tie Stowe would be the deciding vote.
The candidate elected by the commission will be sworn-in, take their seat on the commission at the April 17 meeting and remain in the seat until the next county-wide election in August 2024.
Currently serving on the county commission from District 7 are Judy Pruett and Shelly Goolsby. The person elected to fill the vacant position will take over seats on the commission’s Audit, Law Enforcement and Environmental committees.
In other business on its April 17 agenda, the county commission will:
• Consider an amendment to the county budget general fund.
• Consider electing replacements for Woodard on the Agri Park and Public Records committees.
• Consider county department reports, contracts, agreements and grants.
• Consider the election of new and renewal Notaries Public at
Large.
• Receive an economic development update.
At each monthly county commission meeting, commissioners can bring any item to the floor even if it does not appear on the agenda.
