Multiple budget amendments designed to clean up the county’s books for the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year will be on the agenda for the Giles County Commission’s May meeting next week.
The county commission is scheduled to meet Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
Commissioners will consider amendments to the county’s general fund, drug fund, highway fund, general purpose school fund, education capital projects fund, other capital projects fund and schools cafeteria fund.
Additionally, the commission will consider allowing the school system to transfer $500,000 from its reserves to a federal projects line item that is used to fund projects that are reimbursed through government grants once they are complete.
All of the school related budget items received the unanimous recommendation of the commission’s schools committee. All of the budget items, including the school related items, received the unanimous recommendation of the commission’s budget committee.
In other business at Monday’s meeting the commission will be asked to consider:
• New and renewal Notaries Public
• County Department reports
• An agreement to change the countywide warning system to Hyper-Reach.
• Balancing the 2019 Tax Aggregate.
