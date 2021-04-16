A sales tax referendum, county building inspector and Second Amendment resolution are among the agenda items when the Giles County Commission holds its monthly meeting next week.
The county commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
Among the items on the agenda for the meeting is reconsideration of a decision last month to hire a county building inspector. See the related article in this edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Second Amendment
As reported in the April 7 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN, the county commission will discuss and consider a resolution declaring Giles County a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
At a recent meeting of the county commission’s Legislative Committee, Commissioner Tommy Pollard noted that Lawrence County officials considered and passed a resolution declaring the neighboring county a Second Amendment sanctuary. He asked, and the majority of the committee agreed, that the issue be placed on the agenda for next week’s full commission meeting.
Sales Tax
As reported in the April 7 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN, the county commission will consider placing a referendum on an upcoming county ballot that would have county voters decide if a 25 cent per $100 sales tax should be implemented countywide.
At a meeting of the commission’s Legislative Committee, Chairman Stoney Jackson noted that Giles County schools would be the beneficiary of most of the money generated by the additional sales tax, which he also pointed out is already being paid by anyone who makes purchases inside the Pulaski city limits.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, county commissioners will be asked to:
• Consider amendments to the Giles County Highway Department and school system budgets.
• Hear Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton’s monthly update.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider electing Paul Allen as the Southern Division member of the county’s Equalization Board.
• Consider an Environmental Systems Research Institute quotation.
• Consider surety bonds for county officials and employees.
• Consider accepting a Litter Grant contract from the State of Tennessee for 2021-22.
• Consider authorizing the county executive to sign a proposal for a TDOT project known as the Lewisburg Highway Bridge.
County commissioners can also bring new or unfinished business to the floor during full commission meetings. This basically means that these issues can be considered by the county commission without being on the agenda and with no prior notice.
