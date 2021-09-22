The Giles County Commission elected its officers and made committee appointments for the coming years during its monthly meeting Monday.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene was re-elected as the county commission chair with Stoney Jackson re-elected as vice-chair and Tommy Pollard chosen to serve as commission chaplain.
Committee appointments and committee officers were chosen as follows in order of district representative from one to seven:
• Ambulance Committee: Joyce Woodard, David Wamble (chairman), David Adams, Duane Jones, Brad Butler (vice-chair), Joseph Sutton (secretary) and Terry Harwell.
• Audit Committee: Bill Cary (secretary), Jackson (chair), Adams, Rodney Journey, Butler, Larry Worsham (vice chair) and Harold Brooks.
• Budget Committee: Erin Curry (chair), Wamble (vice-chair), Tim Risner, Roger Reedy, Gayle Jones, Worsham (secretary) and Judy Pruett.
Risner was elected to the District Three Budget Committee seat over Mike Cesarini by a vote of 15-5.
• Building Committee: Woodard, Tracy Wilburn (chair), Adams, Reedy (secretary), Gayle Jones (vice-chair), Worsham and Brooks.
• Environmental Committee: Curry (chair), Wilburn, Cesarini (vice-chair), Reedy, Butler (secretary), Rose Brown and Harwell.
• Highway Committee: Cary, Wilburn (chair), Cesarini (secretary), Journey, Pollard, Sutton and Harwell.
• Insurance Committee: Cary, Wamble (chair), Adams, Duane Jones (vice-chair), Gayle Jones (secretary), Sutton and Brooks.
• Law Enforcement/Safety Committee: Woodard (secretary), Wamble, Risner (vice-chair), Journey (chair), Butler, Brown and Harwell.
• Legislative Committee: Woodard, Jackson (chair), Cesarini, Duane Jones
(vice-chair), Pollard, Worsham and Pruett (secretary).
• Public Service Committee: Cary (secretary), Wilburn (chair), Risner, Duane Jones, Pollard, Brown (vice-chair) and Brooks.
• Schools Committee: Curry (vice-chair), Jackson (chair), Cesarini (secretary), Journey, Butler, Sutton and Pruett.
Other committee assignments included the commission representatives on the Giles County Financial Management Committee. Jackson, Wilburn, Duane Jones, Pollard and Reedy were nominated. Jackson, Wilburn and Pollard were elected to serve the one-year term.
Other members on the Financial Management Committee by statute due their respective positions are Greene (County Executive), Dr. Vickie Beard (Director of Schools), Barry Hyatt (Superintendent of Roads) and by rule of the county commission Curry (Budget Committee Chair).
More Elections
• Harwell, Journey, Wamble, Woodard and Worsham were elected to serve a one-year term on the Agri Park Committee.
• Cary, Adams, Butler and Brooks were elected to serve a two-year term on the County Beer Board.
• Bill Harrison was elected to serve on the Buffalo River Regional Library Board.
• Lucy Henson was re-elected to serve as County Attorney.
• Brown, Reedy, Risner, Wilburn and Giles County Trustee Janice Curtis were elected to serve one year on the Ethics Committee.
• Curry, Gwen Gracy, Gayle Jones and John Wright were elected to serve one year on the Flood Zone Appeals and Committee.
• Barry Alsup was re-elected to serve as Veterans Service Officer.
Bridge Naming
The county commission voted unanimously (with Bill Cary absent) to name a bridge on Powdermill Hill Road over Choates Creek the MSG Roy E. Fostnight Sr. Memorial Bridge.
Rules Changes
With 14 votes needed to make the change, the county commission rejected an attempt to hold its regular monthly meetings in the afternoon for three months to see if more citizens would attend the meetings. When making changes to the commission’s rules of order a two-thirds majority, or 14 votes, is required.
Reedy explained that a lot of requests have come from District 4 residents to have county commission meetings at a time to allow people who work during the day to attend the meetings.
He said a trial three-month period of holding the meetings at 6 p.m. was proposed to see if public attendance at commission meetings would increase.
Before a vote could be taken on changing county commission meeting times to 6 p.m. in October, November and January, Jackson suggested that 6 p.m. is late to start meetings during those months and made a motion to change the time to 5 p.m. instead. That amendment was successful.
However, the original idea of changing the meeting time to late afternoon for a trial period of three months failed by a vote of 12-8 with 14 votes needed for the two-thirds majority requirement.
Voting for moving meetings to 5 p.m. for a trial period of three months were Curry, Jackson, Wamble, Cesarini, Duane Jones, Journey, Reedy, Butler, Sutton, Worsham, Brooks and Pruett. Voting against it were Woodard, Wilburn, Adams, Risner, Gayle Jones, Pollard, Brown and Harwell.
A change to the rules of order that was approved was canceling the commission’s regularly scheduled December meetings. Greene said if a meeting of the county commission is needed in December a special meeting can be called. The vote was unanimous.
Another change to the commission’s rules that was approved was removing “Rescue Squad” from the name of one of the county commission’s committees because Giles County Fire and Rescue is not a county department.
In relation to suspending it’s rules, the commission approved the following change: “When making a motion to suspend the rules, the motion must include the rule being suspended and the topic being allowed to be discussed during the suspension. Other topics not included in the original suspension of rules motion will not be allowed to be discussed.”
Commissioners also approved specific rules for charitable and non-profit organizations to apply for appropriations.
A final change involved adding the words “a minimum age of” to the 18 years of age requirement for serving as a county official.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, the county commission:
• Authorized a $13,400 appropriation for repairs to Giles County Fire and Rescue buildings not owned by the county.
• Approved a 40 mph speed limit on Cut Off Road.
• Approved declaring ambulance service billing from July 1, 2013-Dec. 3, 2015, uncollectible.
• Authorized Greene to negotiate PILOT agreements.
• Received a report from Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton concerning unemployment, 5.0 for Giles County, and recent industrial recruiting projects.
