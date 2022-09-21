New Giles County Executive Graham Stowe was chosen unanimously to serve as the chairman of the Giles County Commission as the new commission started its term Monday.
Stowe was elected to start the meeting, putting him in the chairman’s seat for the remainder of the meeting, most of which involved the creation of commission committees and other government appointments.
The Sept. 19 meeting of the Giles County Commission was streamed live and is available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
Commissioner Tracy Wilburn was elected as chairman pro tem, who presides over full commission meetings in the absence of the chairman. Wilburn was chosen with 12 votes to Commissioner Roger Reedy’s nine votes.
Commissioner Matt Rubelsky was chosen to serve as the commission chaplain. Rubelsky received 11 votes and Reedy received 10.
Committee Assignments
One commissioner from each district was chosen to serve on each commission committee. Once the committee members were recorded for each committee, they chose from their ranks their officers for the coming year.
Committee assignments and officers are:
• Ambulance/Rescue Squad: District 1 - James Lathrop (Vice Chair), District 2 - David Wamble (Chair), District 3 - Annelle Guthrie, District 4 - Caleb Savage, District 5 - Brad Butler, District 6 - Joseph Sutton and District 7 - Shelly Goolsby (Secretary).
• Audit: District 1 - Erin Curry (Vice Chair), District 2 - Wamble (Chair), District 3 - David Adams, District 4 - Matt Hopkins, District 5 - Butler (Secretary), District 6 - Evan Baddour and District 7 - Maurice Woodard.
• Budget: District 1 - Curry (Chair), District 2 - Terry Jones, District 3 - Adams, District 4 - Hopkins, District 5 - Gayle Jones (Vice Chair), District 6 - Baddour and District 7 - Judy Pruett (Secretary).
• Building: District 1 - Joyce Woodard (Secretary), District 2 - Wilburn (Chair), District 3 - Guthrie, District 4 - Hopkins, District 5 - Gayle Jones (Vice Chair), District 6 - Baddour and District 7 - Goolsby.
• Environmental: District 1 - Joyce Woodard, District 2 - Wilburn (Chair), District 3 - Tim Risner (Vice Chair), District 4 - Reedy (Secretary), District 5 - Rubelsky, District 6 - Rose Brown and District 7 - Maurice Woodard.
• Highway: District 1 - Joyce Woodard, District 2 - Wilburn (Vice Chair), District 3 - Risner (Chair), District 4 - Reedy, District 5 - Rubelsky, District 6 - Sutton and District 7 - Goolsby (Secretary).
• Insurance: District 1 - Lathrop, District 2 - Wamble (Chair), District 3 - Adams, District 4 - Savage, District 5 - Gayle Jones, District 6 - Sutton (Vice Chair) and District 7 - Pruett (Secretary).
• Law Enforcement/Safety: District 1 - Lathrop, District 2 - Wamble (Chair), District 3 - Risner (Vice Chair), District 4 - Hopkins, District 5 - Butler, District 6 - Brown (Secretary) and District 7 - Maurice Woodard.
• Legislative: District 1 - Joyce Woodard (Vice Chair), District 2 - Terry Jones, District 3 - Guthrie (Secretary), District 4 - Savage, District 5 - Rubelsky, District 6 - Baddour (Chair) and District 7 - Pruett.
• Public Service: District 1 - Lathrop, District 2 - Wilburn, District 3 - Guthrie, District 4 - Reedy (Vice Chair), District 5 - Butler (Chair), District 6 - Brown and District 7 - Pruett (Secretary).
• Schools: District 1 - Curry (Secretary), District 2 - Terry Jones, District 3 - Adams, District 4 - Savage, District 5 - Rubelsky, District 6 - Sutton (Vice Chair) and District 7 - Goolsby (Chair).
Following the approval and adoption of its committees, the commission turned to appointments to other boards and offices within county government.
Those included:
• Adult Oriented Establishment Board: Adams, Goolsby, Gayle Jones and Reedy.
• Agri Park Committee: Rubelsky, Savage, Risner, Gayle Jones and Maurice Woodard.
• Beer Board: One-year term — District 1 - Lathrop, District 7 - Goolsby; Two-year term — District 2 - Terry Jones, District 4 - Hopkins and District 6 - Sutton. District 3 and 5 already have members on the Beer Board.
• After hearing from three of the four candidates for County Attorney, the commission chose Chris Williams. Williams received 12 votes while Patricia Kryder received nine
votes.
• The top three commissioners receiving votes to serve on the Financial Management Committee were Baddour (19), Wilburn (16) and Pruett (16).
• Ethics Committee: Risner, Brown, Wilburn, Guthrie and Rubelsky.
• The top two commissioners receiving votes to serve on the Public Records Committee were Maurice Woodard (13) and Gayle Jones (11).
• Six people were approved to join, or rejoin, the Giles County Regional Planning Commission. They are Guthrie, John Haislip, Malcom Moore, Terry Jones, Connie Howell and Tommy Pope.
• Barry Alsup was chosen to continue to serve as Veterans Service Officer.
In other business during its Sept. 19 meeting, the county commission:
• Voted to send non-profit funding for Trail of Tears and the Boys and Girls Club of Pulaski back to the budget committee to allow new commissioners to understand what is being proposed before voting on the issue.
• Approved Surety Bonds and insurance policies for county
officials.
• Approved a litter grant application.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public At Large.
• Approved county department reports, contracts and agreements.
• Heard a report from Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton on unemployment and ongoing projects.
The Giles County Commission’s Schools Committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. in the Basement Boardroom of the Courthouse Annex. The commission’s Budget Committee will meet immediately after the Schools Committee.
Stowe announced that he would like to call a special session of the county commission at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to hear from a TDEC attorney concerning $3.8 million in grants for water and wastewater improvements. The deadline for the grants is Nov. 1, which Stowe said makes the timing difficult for the commission to wait until its monthly October meeting. The special meeting will be held on the second floor of the Giles County
Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.