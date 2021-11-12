Committing $1 million in contributions to grant fund applications to expand broadband infrastructure in Giles County will be among the items considered by the Giles County Commission when it meets next week.
The county commission is scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
County Executive Melissa Greene told the commission’s Budget Committee last week that broadband infrastructure is among the categories available for spending American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant money.
With Giles County set to get $5.71 million in ARP money, she asked the commission to commit $1 million of that to fiber optic broadband infrastructure expansion grant applications in the northern and southern ends of Giles County.
Specifically, Greene said she has discussed the grant applications with United in the north end of the county, which covers primarily the area served by Duck River Electric. She said she has also discussed the grant applications in the south end of the county with the parent company of Ardmore Telephone Company.
Those conversations, Greene said, involved how the county can be involved in helping expand fiber optic broadband services to as many Giles County citizens as possible.
While it is unknown exactly how much Giles County’s actual contribution to the grant applications will be, Greene said the $1 million commitment will show Giles County has “skin in the game” for the companies as they seek grant funding.
Because the grant applications begin in January and the county commission is not scheduled to meet before then, Greene asked the commission to make the commitment of up to $1 million, which could also help with receiving future grants.
The budget committee gave its unanimous recommendation for approval.
Schools Bonuses
The county commission will consider allowing the Giles County School System to move money from its General Purpose School Fund and from the Cafeteria School Fund to pay for bonuses for school system employees.
The bonuses will be paid as follows: $1,000 for certificated employees, $750 for non-certificated employees and $250 for part-time employees.
The county commission’s Budget and Schools committees have both given their unanimous recommendations for approval.
Truck and Bin
The county commission will also consider an amendment to the county general fund budget for $35,000 for a truck and ADA accessible bin for the Solid Waste Department.
The commission’s budget committee gave its unanimous recommendation for approval.
Other items on the agenda for the county commission’s Nov. 15 meeting include:
• Consider Facility Condition Assessment for the Giles County Courthouse.
• Consider 2022 Infinity Voting System Annual Maintenance Agreement.
• Consider an ENA Opt-in Voice Services Agreement for the Giles County Board of Education.
• Consider a grant amendment with the Giles County Health Department.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider financial reports from county departments.
• Hear from Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
• Consider surety bond for Denise Little with the Giles County Soil Conservation District office.
Commissioners can bring any item to the floor of a monthly county commission meeting even if it is not on the previously published agenda.
