As the end of the current fiscal year approaches, the Giles County Commission consider 2021-22 fiscal year budget amendments when it meets in monthly session next week.
The county commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse. Live streaming of the meeting will be available on the Pulaski Citizen Live Facebook Page.
The total budget amendment involves more than $12 million in funds with the vast majority of the funds coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
A big portion of the county budget amendments involves ARPA funds the county received but has not been able to use until final guidelines were released by the federal government.
According to Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners, the ARPA funds were initially placed in an account awaiting the guidelines for proper usage and how to properly account for them.
She said Giles County has only received half of the $5.7 million the county is scheduled to receive. With new rules allowing the county use the funds to cover lost revenue caused by the COVID shut downs, Moore said state auditors have agreed the county could use the funds to cover Sheriff’s Department, Jail and Ambulance salaries from April 2021-March 2022.
She noted the budget for the expenditure of the funds will have to reflect the whole $5.7 million, despite the fact that the county only has half of that amount at this time.
The funds the county has received will be moved from the special account to the county general fund.
Airport
Commissioners on the budget committee balked at providing $7,500 to the City of Pulaski to cover a budget overage.
Commissioner David Wamble reminded fellow committee members that the county has no say in what and how money
is spent at the airport.
He noted that the airport manager gets a salary from the city and keeps all the money from fuel and hangar rental, noting that the county just pays half of the costs based on what the city tells them.
Budget Committee Chairperson Erin Curry also reminded the committee that the city of Pulaski did re-evaluate the airport manager’s contract and determined it was best to keep him on contract rather than making him a city employee.
Wamble reiterated that the county has no idea how much money is generated at the airport and they are now being asked to spend $7,500 more unknown dollars.
It was determined the commission’s Public Service Committee should inquire as to the need for the additional funds.
Based on a motion by Wamble, the $7,500 requested by the city for the county’s half of budget overages at the airport was not approved for recommendation to the full commission.
The item could be reconsidered when the full commission meets next week.
Other items in the budget amendments include:
• A budget amendment that includes the purchase of a skid steer for the Giles County Highway Department. The $110,000 for the purchase will come from within the Highway Department budget, requiring no money from the county fund balance. The budget committee voted unanimously to recommend the purchase
to the full commission.
• A budget amendment for the Giles County School System was recommended to the full commission unanimously.
• A body scanner for the Giles County Jail is to be purchased from funds within the Sheriff’s Department budget. This was contingent on the Law Enforcement Committee giving its recommendation this week.
• Some of the funds set aside for a new building at the Giles County Animal Shelter will be used to build lean-tos for covered kennels.
• Paying for additional attorney services related to the probation lawsuit the county settled last year.
• New software for county commission voting in its monthly meetings. The old software was running on Windows 98 operating system.
• Operating costs at the county’s convenience centers, with most of the costs recovered from within the Solid Waste budget. However, $9,400 would come from the county’s general fund balance.
The budget committee unanimously approved recommending all of these budget amendment items and others to the full commission.
An item that was approved for recommendation by the Agri Park committee, but did not receive unanimous support, was $7,000 for a new dumpster at the Giles County Agri Park.
Two dumpsters are available, the brand new one being requested for the Agri Park and a dented one that would be purchased for the convenience center in front of the Agri Park.
The need for the dumpster, as explained, comes when events are held at the Agri Park on days the convenience center is closed.
A motion to remove this item from the committee’s budget amendment recommendations to the full commission failed by a vote of 4-2 with Wamble and David Adams voting to remove it and Curry, Larry Worsham, Roger Reedy and Judy Pruett voting not to remove it.
The budget amendments as recommended by the budget committee will be considered as resolutions before the full commission Monday.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Hear an update from Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider electing Wayne Brumit to the Equalization Board.
• Consider county department reports.
• Consider agreements, grants and contracts with Omin H. Ingram Advised Fund, Hazardous Materials Emergency Planning Grant, VOCA Tennessee Safe Courts and Open Meeting Technologies LLC.
• Consider balancing the 2020 Tax Aggregate from Giles County Trustee Janice Curtis.
Unfinished or new business may be brought to the floor by a county commissioner at any full county commission meeting without prior committee approval or previous discussion.
