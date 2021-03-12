The Giles County Commission will consider naming a bridge in memory of a man of service to his family, community and country.
When the county commission meets in monthly session Monday, March 15, commissioners will consider naming a bridge on Buford Station Road in memory of David Dumont Young.
A Giles County native, born in 1927, David Young served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. After being honorably discharged, Young returned to Giles County and married Junette Griggs Young and they dedicated their life together to their family of nine children, the Brick Church/Diana/Sumac communities, Giles County and church.
“David Young was an avid member of his community and church,” a letter from his family to commissioners states. “He was also active in all aspects of his children’s lives. Not only did he help as an adult adviser with the 4-H cattle program, in the county, he was instrumental in the creation of a rotating Angus trophy that was awarded yearly to outstanding young cattlemen.
“In 2004, Mr. Young was inducted into the Giles County Little League Hall of Fame for his dedication to the youth of this county.”
Mells Foxhounds
Allowing the Mells Foxhounds hunting organization to enter the county’s property near the Campbellsville Spring was discussed in depth at last week’s meeting of the commission’s Property Committee.
The issue is on the agenda to be considered by the full commission Monday.
According to discussion on the matter, the Mells Foxhounds organization, which has property adjacent to the county property, has asked for permission to go onto a 100-acre portion of the county’s property to retrieve dogs or horses that may enter it during a hunt.
After more than 30 minutes of discussion and two votes, the committee failed to take any definitive action on the request.
Ultimately, the committee took no action, sending the matter back to the full commission with no recommendation.
The county commission will meet for its March session at 9 a.m. Monday, March 15, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
Other business on the county commission’s agenda includes:
• Consider authorizing the county to participate in the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance Purchasing Agreement, a program created for the benefit of government entities nationwide.
• Consider budget amendments for the county general fund, county debt service fund and highway fund.
• Receive a monthly update from Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider appointing Paul Allen and David Bolden to the Equalization Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.