The Giles County Commission will meet in a called session Monday, Oct. 3, to consider a water infrastructure grant.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe called the meeting to allow commissioners to hear from a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation attorney with information concerning the grant. The called session also gives the county the time needed to meet a Nov. 1 deadline, Stowe told commissioners at their Sept. 19 meeting.
Stowe said the county’s utility districts have been working with TDEC for $3.8 million in water and wastewater grants, which, he added, are for infrastructure improvements only, not new lines. The utility districts have presented proposals for their portions of the grant, according to Stowe.
The county commission called session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
