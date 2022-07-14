Giles County Commissioner Tracy Wilburn has announced his candidacy for re-election to his District 2 seat.
“First off, I would like to thank the citizens of Giles County for putting your trust in me to serve you as your county commissioner for the last three terms,” Wilburn said.
“If re-elected, I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability and to be the voice of the citizens of District 2 and Giles County. I will always keep your best interests and wishes in mind when voting.
“I would like to see reliable high-speed internet and water being provided for anyone who needs or wants it in the near future. I will continue to push for more retail business in our area to relieve some pressure on citizens’ property taxes. I will always push to secure citizens’ property rights — allowing you to use your land as you see fit without government overreach. Keeping our teachers with the Giles County School System by increasing wages is very important to me.
“We have several important items facing us in the next four years and it would be an honor for the citizens of District 2 to place their faith in me to continue doing what is best for our County.
“I ask for your continued support on Aug. 4, 2022. Please vote to re-elect me as your District 2 County Commissioner. I believe I can continue to help our County thrive with minimal impact on the tax payers.”
—Tracy Wilburn
