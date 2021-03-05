Those who had expressed their interest in being a member of the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment were in attendance at the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman’s March 1 work session.
Parameters were discussed with the members as to what the committee could do, which includes recognizing those who have not been honored for the contributions they have made to Giles County.
“We want to build on a foundation of men and women who have laid a groundwork for the future of this community,” Alderman Ricky Keith said.
The council will also determine in what way to best recognize the person (i.e. a teacher might best be honored within the school system).
The committee’s first meeting will be at city hall Monday, March 8, at 4:30 p.m. The members include David Hamilton, Cathy Wood, John Coleman, Rashala Green, Cochran Pruett, Garrett Laarman, Tracy Monchilov, Vivian Sims, Lois Aymett, Ramona Myles, Kelly Hamlin, Keidron Turner, Janice Tucker, Tammy Pierchoski, Maurice Woodard, John Birdsong and Devin Yurko.
The city council will next meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, March 9, at city hall.
Included on the agenda for next week’s meeting are:
• A Parade permit request for the University of Tennessee for Friday, April 16, to unveil a mural on the south side of the Giles County Furniture building on North First Street and a parade permit request for the Trent Holt 5K Saturday, May 15.
• Amendments to the 2020-21 budget to add the splash pad at the Pulaski Recreation Center and the assistance of helping pay off the solar panels on the Proper Polymers building, both of which had already been approved by the board.
• Opening bids for the moving of gas/sewer lines and the aerial sewer creek crossing improvements.
• Since Goodwyn Mills Cawood will be merging with PDC Consultants, who the Abernathy Airport uses for engineering services, a consent to continue the contract will need to be signed. Harrison said the airport will still be working with the same people and it should not really affect the airport’s business with them.
• Harrison asked for permission to apply for a Cares Act grant for funds to use at the airport to be used for tree removal and another grant by the end of the month to assist with the tree removal as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.