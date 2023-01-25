Celebrating the Community Development Center’s 50th anniversary with the planting of a tree at the Giles County Child Development Center are (from left) Advisory Board Chairperson Paulette Bledsoe, Advisory Board Vice Chairperson Patty Clifton, Advisory Board member Katrina Paige, former Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, Giles County Executive Graham Stowe, Advisory Board member and parent Chrissy Hood, former Child Development Center student Alaina Hood, Kevin Hood, Community Development Center Early Childhood Director Teresa Winnette, Giles County CDC Early Interventionist Bethany Mize, Community Development Center Executive Director Anita Teague and Community Development Center Program Coordinator Christy Jensen. Submitted