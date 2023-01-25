The Community Development Center recently celebrated its 50th year at the Giles County Child Development Center by planting a tree.
Today, the Community Development Center reflects its name by delivering services across 17 counties in the South Central area of Tennessee. Through dedicated staff, board members, volunteers and community members, the programs of the agency have continued to grow and develop to meet the increasing needs within our communities.
The agency provides a variety of programs that together serve individuals with intellectual and developmental delays and disabilities from birth through the end of life. All programs work with families and the person’s support group to provide services, supports and referrals to meet the needs of the individual.
The Giles County Child Development Center is one of the Community Development Center’s programs. The Giles County Child Development Center’s mission is providing supports and services to children, families and individuals with disabilities, while addressing the health and well-being of all persons in the communities it serves.
Chrissy Hood’s daughter Alaina received services from the Giles County Child Development Center until she turned 3 years old.
“Alaina learned so much at the CDC, and our family did, too,” Hood said. “Patty Clifton walked with us as we received new diagnoses for Alaina. She encouraged us and equipped us for each new challenge.”
For more information about the Community Development Center or the Giles County Child Development Center, call 931-684-8681.
—CDC
