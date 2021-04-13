image0 web.jpg
Tennessee’s Seventh District Congressman Mark Green (R) visits Giles County April 5. Among his stops was a visit to Giles County’s vaccination site at the old Elliott Popham car dealership on East College Street. Green, who is a Rotarian, spent the lunch hour last Monday providing a legislative update to the Rotary Club of Pulaski, including Rotarians Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford and Giles County Executive Melissa Greene (below). He finished his day with the Giles County Republican Party at Richland Trace Market. Part of the Republican Party program was Rosson Adams (at left with Green) talking about a letter he wrote to Donald Trump in the summer of 2020 and the response he received from former President Trump in October 2020. Adams also introduced Green to the Giles County Republican Party.

