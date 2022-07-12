Maurice E. Woodard has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Giles County Commission, representing District 7.
Born on Milky Way Farm, Woodard, 67, grew up there and at Campbellsville where he graduated high school. Employed for a year thereafter at Lee-Mar shirt factory in Pulaski, he then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in August 1961.
Woodard was trained as a nuclear weapons specialist assigned to work with warheads for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Some years later, after four years of honorable service in the USAF, he enlisted as a sergeant in the 190th Combat Engineer Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, honorably serving for two years.
After receiving his Associate in Arts at Martin College and Bachelor of Arts at the University of Alabama, Woodard held jobs as a factory purchasing agent in Scottsboro, Ala., and then in Columbia, where he purchased 24.5 percent ownership and became operations manager of a small national mail order company which employed 54 people.
In 1978, Woodard accepted employment with Maremont-Gabriel Corporation in Pulaski. In 1987, he began work at the Pulaski Post Office, where he worked for the next 20 years as a city letter carrier.
Upon his return to Pulaski, Woodard became Worshipful Master and then secretary of Pulaski Lodge No. 101, F&AM and also volunteered as assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 462.
Having been interested in history from a very young age, especially that of the Civil War, in 1993 Woodard reorganized and was elected the commander and later adjutant of the Gen. John C. Brown Camp No. 112, Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Several years ago, while a member of a church in south Giles County, Woodard served as an elder and Sunday School teacher. For the last 10 years or so, he has been a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski where he has previously served as Sunday school teacher and a member of the church security team.
Chief-organizer and first chairman of the Campbellsville Area Association, Woodard was also in charge of the annual Campbellsville School reunion for several years.
With our nation’s rapid drift toward the liberal left, in about 2012 Woodard began a serious study of the constitution and principles upon which our nation was founded. This led him to assemble and conduct a 20-week class in 2014 entitled Principles of Freedom 101, which was held in two-hour weekly sessions in the basement board room of the Courthouse annex. Also in 2014, he served as campaign treasurer for Graham Stowe’s run for the county executive’s office.
Married 56 years ago in Giles County to the love of his life, Hope Beddingfield, they and their three children, Terri Whetsel, Michael (Woody) Woodard and Karen Suddarth, have been continuous residents of Giles County for the past 42 years. They have eight grandchildren and their first great-grandchild is set to arrive shortly before Christmas.
Woodard is a Christian, Constitutional Conservative and Republican.
“I believe our country is unfortunately moving in the wrong direction, with our state and county unknowingly being pulled along with it. We must all wake up and take an active interest in our future.”
Although Woodard seeks and would appreciate your vote in the upcoming election, he “believes you have a sacred obligation to vote for a candidate not because he sits beside you at meetings, not because you have seen pretty signs bearing his name, not even because he is your friend, but because you believe he will be best for our county by guiding it forward along the right and moral path into the future.”
—Maurice E. Woodard
