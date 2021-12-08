A Giles County man’s 2020 jury conviction has been reversed by the state appellate court in part due to Confederate memorabilia in the room used for jury deliberation in the Giles County Courthouse.
The Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee issued its reversal of the conviction of Tim Gilbert on multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful posession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. Gilbert was sentenced to six years of incarceration.
The appellate court has remanded the case back to the circuit court for a new trial.
Among the reasons cited in Gilbert’s appeal was the use of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (U.D.C.) Room on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse for jury deliberation.
Gilbert, through his attorney Evan Baddour, argued that mementos of the Confederacy in the U.D.C. Room “exposed the jury to extraneous prejudicial information and violated his constitutional rights to a fair trial conducted by an impartial jury, due process and equal protection under the law.”
The opening summary of the appellate court’s decision states, “Further, we conclude that the Confederate memorabilia in the jury room was extraneous information and the state failed to rebut the presumption that the petit jury’s exposure to that extraneous information was prejudicial.”
The appellate court cited the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (TACDL), noting that “a jury’s exposure to Confederate Icons denies the defendant a fair trial free of extraneous prejudicial information and improper outside influence.”
The appellate decision goes into detail about photographs the court received of the jury room, starting with the inscription “U.D.C. Room” in gold paint on the door, and continuing with a description of other items in the room.
Another item, according to the photographs cited by the appellate court, was a framed flag hanging on the wall directly across from the entry to the room, which is described in detail in the decision.
“The size of the flag and its location within the U.D.C. Room make it immediately visible to any person upon entering the room,” the court noted.
The court also made note of a framed portrait of Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederacy, that hangs on the wall adjacent to the flag, saying it is visible to any person upon entering the room. Another framed portrait of Gen. John C. Brown is also noted.
“The defendant argued that having the jury deliberate in a room festooned with Confederate memorabilia and maintained by the U.D.C. implied that the court ‘subscribes to the confederate principles’ and that to many, ‘the confederacy and racism go hand in hand,’” the decision states. “He asserted that the ‘symbols on that wall do nothing but embolden’ jurors to act on racial animus. He claimed that the Constitution required that juries conduct deliberations in ‘an impartial environment, free from distractions.’”
The appellate court disagreed with the prosecution’s assertion that the defendant waived the use of the U.D.C. Room for jury deliberation because he did not raise the issue prior to jury selection. The appellate court also disagreed with the prosecution’s assertion that the defendant being acquitted by another jury using the same room on an unrelated charge meant the items in the U.D.C. Room held no sway over the jury.
The court’s decision states, “...the jury should not be exposed to extraneous information and the burden does not rest with the defendant to ensure that this is so.”
22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper said he has discussed the reversal with the state Attorney General for further review, but has not yet heard back.
“I understand the court’s concern about that memorabilia being in the jury room, but I think reversing it on those grounds was too harsh,” Cooper said, noting that the court could have issued an advisory on what to do to avoid the issue again, which he added has already been done. “I would like to point out that once the issue was raised, since that time, juries in Giles County deliberate in a different location. We have taken steps to remedy these concerns.”
In its decision the appellate court goes on to cite multiple cases relating to impartial juries and juries being subjected to extraneous prejudicial information or improper outside influences.
“I feel bad for the jurors in this case,” Cooper said, noting that he believes 100 percent the jury’s decision was based on the evidence. “It seems like the court’s opinion insinuates the decision was based on some sort of racism or prejudice, which I don’t believe was the case.”
In considering the Confederate items in the room, the court sought to determine the political ideas of the Confederacy by looking at documents created when it was founded.
“At the time they adopted the various Articles of Secession, each of the Confederate states publicly identified the reasons behind the decision to secede from the Union, and the documents published by the Confederate states identified the right to hold black people in chattel slavery as central to the Southern way of life and, thus, paramount among those justifications. These documents not only defended slavery, but endorsed it fully using dehumanizing and racist language.”
The decision goes on to dig into the creation of the Confederacy and its “intertwining” with the enslaving and subjugation of black people.
The court acknowledged that different people get different meanings from a symbol.
“The state makes no argument on this point. Whatever the message, the fact remains that flags have been used ‘throughout history to communicate messages and ideas, and the flag on the wall of the U.D.C. Room is no different’” the appellate court noted, quoting and citing various cases.
“That the flag appears in the county courthouse only deepens the imbroglio,” the appellate decision states. “The record contains no evidence to explain how the U.D.C., a private organization, came to possess a dedicated room in the Giles County Courthouse in, as the letter claims, the 1930s.”
The court goes on to quote case law concerning the government’s responsibility to avoid an impression of endorsing the ideals of certain groups by allowing public property to be used in a way that only some people can take advantage of.
“Thus, although the government may choose to convey any message that it wants to the general public, it may not convey any message at all to the jurors in a criminal trial. Because Giles County may not convey any message to the jury, we conclude that permitting the jury to deliberate in a room filled with Confederate memorabilia exposed the jury to extraneous information and improper outside influence,” the appellate decision states.
The appellate court also cited trial judge Stella Hargrove allowing a pretrial statement of Gilbert’s daughter as an error that also led to its decision for reversing his conviction.
Contacted after the release of the apellate court’s decision, Baddour said “We are just trying to make sure Mr. Gilbert receives a fair tial.”
In September 2020, in response to the filing of Gilbert’s appeal, the Giles County Commission’s Property Committee voted 5-2 to leave the items cited in the case in the U.D.C. Room.
However, the committee also discussed leaving open the opportunity to diversify the items in the U.D.C. Room to allow for a more inclusive reflection of Giles County’s history in the 1860-1870 era.
Cathy Wood, president of the Giles County chapter of the U.D.C. provided information to the committee at that meeting that she said shows the county commission gave the room to the U.D.C.
She reminded the committee that in the recent past the local U.D.C. had found 18 black Confederate soldiers buried in Giles County, raised money to get markers for the soldiers’ graves and dedicated them.
The U.D.C. room is expected to be included on the agenda when the county commission’s Property Committee meets in January. No date for that meeting has been set.
