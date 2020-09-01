A 23-year-old Giles County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer was arrested and charged with four counts of official misconduct and four counts of sexual contact with an inmate following a complaint of misconduct, according to GCSD.
After an internal investigation, Brady Kendel Ransom of Fayetteville, was immediately terminated by the department and booked on said charges Aug. 31. He was released on bond later that evening, according to GCSD.
No further details are available at this time as the investigation is currently ongoing.
—Staff Reports
