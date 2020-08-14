Using funds from Giles County’s Hotel/Motel Tax for tourism will be among the items considered when the County Commission meets Monday, Aug. 17.
The county commission will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday at the Giles County Courthouse beginning at 9 a.m.
The funds from Hotel/Motel Tax collected by Giles County have been dedicated to the upkeep of county buildings. However, allowing some of the funds to go to tourism as well was suggested during recent budget discussions.
The county commission will also consider constructing a new office in the basement of the Courthouse Annex to accommodate the new Giles County Human Resources Department.
If approved, the new HR office would share space with the Giles County Veterans Service office.
Other items on the agenda for Monday’s county commission meeting include:
• Consider amendments to the county general fund and county highway fund budgets.
• Consider allowing Giles County Executive Melissa Greene to negotiate PILOT agreements.
• Consider surety bonds for Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt.
• Consider approving construction of a restroom at the Bodenham Head Start.
• Consider Suntrust Bank’s lease of the main floor of the Courthouse Annex building.
• Consider a contract for website build and maintenance with Connected Sustainability LLC.
• Consider appointing Bill Myers, Erin Curry, Kristen Pfeiffer, Tamieka Russell and Scott Stewart to the Giles County Regional Planning Commission.
• Consider appointing Ryan Dunavant to the Economic Development Commission.
• Consider notary public approvals and renewals.
• Receive an economic development update from EDC Director David Hamilton.
