The Giles County Commission will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Giles County Courthouse.
Agenda items include: Economic Development Report, Election of Notaries Public, Department Reports, Contracts and Agreements.
The commission has the opportunity to discuss and vote on old and new business brought to the floor.
—Staff Reports
