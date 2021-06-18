The Giles County Commission will consider the 2021-22 fiscal year budget when it meets in monthly session Thursday, June 24.
The balanced budget includes estimated expenditures in the county general fund of approximately $17.2 million, the county highway fund of approximately $5.6 million and general purpose school fund of approximately $31.6 million. The school system budget includes federal, state and local revenue sources.
The budget includes a minimum 2 percent raise for all county employees.
If approved, the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget would go into effect July 1. It calls for end of fiscal year fund balances of $10 million for the county general fund, $488,000 for the highway fund and $6,038,000 for the school fund.
Part of the 2021-22 county budget will also be appropriations to non-profit charitable organizations. The proposed appropriations include: Giles County Fire and Rescue ($245,000), Giles County Veterans Alliance ($2,500), Giles County Library ($161,756), Ardmore Public Library ($3,650), Industrial Development Board ($10,000) and Giles County Chamber of Tourism and Commerce ($15,000).
Once a budget is approved, the county commission will consider setting the 2021-22 property tax rate, which is proposed at the same rate as last year — $2.8247 per $100 of assessed property value.
For more information on the proposed 2021-22 county budget, see the May 26 and June 9 editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN at pulaskicitizen.com.
In other business during next week’s meeting, the county commission is expected to:
• Consider establishing a redistricting committee.
• Consider support of adding Giles County to the Appalachian Regional Commission.
• Consider naming the bridge on Clear Creek Circle the F.A. Crabtree Memorial Bridge.
• Consider setting a speed limit of 40 miles per hour on Fiducia Road.
• Consider amendments to the 2020-21 General Fund budget including a one-time gift of $100,000 to UT Southern.
• Hear a monthly report from Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Receive reports from county department heads.
• Consider an agreement between the Giles County Board of Education and the RJ Young Company.
• Consider an Inmate Medical Contract agreement.
• Consider an FY 2022 JAG Grant.
• Consider a surety bond for Director of Schools Vickie Beard.
