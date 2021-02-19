The Giles County Commission will consider filing an eminent domain lawsuit on property near the Abernathy Field Airport.
The issue is among the agenda items when the county commission meets in a rescheduled regular session Monday, Feb. 22. The meeting is scheduled to be held in person at 9 a.m. at the Giles County Courthouse.
The eminent domain lawsuit is an ongoing issue between the City of Pulaski and Giles County as owners of Abernathy Field and the owner of property located in the airport flight path.
Trees along the flight path have been identified as potential problems for planes taking off from Abernathy Field.
Other business on the agenda for Monday’s meeting includes:
• Considering guidelines for employing a delinquent tax attorney trustee.
• Consider allowing Mells Foxhounds to enter the Campbellsville Spring Property.
• A monthly report from Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
• Consideration of new and renewal Notaries Public.
• Consider appointing Ann Basinger to the Board of Land Use Appeals.
• Reports from county departments, quarterly report from the Giles County Health Department and the by-laws of the Giles County Planning Commission (on file with the County Clerk’s office).
• Annual maintenance agreement for the Infinity Voting System.
