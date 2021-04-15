Three county government committees will meet Thursday, April 22, in back-to-back meetings set to begin at 9 a.m.
The county’s Financial Management Committee, the county commission’s Legislative Committee and the commission’s Ambulance Committee are all scheduled to meet in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Courthouse Annex.
Meeting at 9 a.m. is the Financial Management Committee with an agenda that includes Disposal of Assets and Purchasing Cooperative.
Next is the Legislative Committee with an agenda that includes Certificate of Need and Nepotism.
The last meeting scheduled is the Ambulance Committee with an agenda that includes Billing Company, Property Update and Budget.
Also set to meet is the county commission’s Environmental Committee scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at the annex boardroom.
The agenda includes Budget for 2021-22, changes to Recycling and GAC-Free Tarp Day — Social media campaign.
Items of business not included on the agendas can be considered and deliberated by these committees.
