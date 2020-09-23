Editor’s note: Giles County Executive Melissa Greene presented her State of the County address in open court at the Sept. 21 Giles County Commission meeting. The State of the County Address is printed here as presented.
Good morning Giles County. I am Melissa Greene, your County Executive. Today it is my privilege to present the State of the County. I think we can all agree that 2020 has been an unpredictable and unprecedented year. But during these challenges, I have seen the best of people shine through to overcome obstacles. Last year, I stated it was an honor to work beside the employees of this County. After experiencing the resiliency of Giles County, honor just seems too weak a word. The dedication of Giles County’s employees to serving you, is unparalleled.
We have all had to learn how to deal with this changing pandemic. The County has been no exception to this. Throughout the past year, the goal of the County has been to continue making progress while keeping our employees and public as safe as possible.
A large part of our pandemic response has involved transparency. Government is not effective without being open and transparent to the people it serves. During this pandemic, we have endeavored to keep the public informed about recommendations from the State and CDC and to let you know the impacts to Giles County. From our first public announcement done on March 6, to our first case we reported to you on March 29, to declaring the first state of emergency for Giles County on April 3, to our numerous radio and Facebook updates over the past six months, transparency was promised and we’ve done our best to deliver. I know we all have different opinions on COVID-19. But our job has been to provide information to you so you can decide the best course of action for you and your family.
COVID-19 has caused many detrimental effects to our community, state and country such as job losses; cancellations of schools, ball seasons and vacations; feelings of separation and loneliness because loved ones have been kept apart; and unfortunately, even fatalities. To date, Giles County has lost 17 of our citizens to this horrific virus. I ask that whatever your thoughts are about the virus, remember those in your prayers that have lost loved ones. And continue to pray for those that are currently fighting this virus. We have all felt this virus one way or another, and I know each one of us will take memories of this pandemic and its impacts with us the rest of our lives.
However, we must refuse to let COVID define our year. To quote Sun-Tzu, “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” As we all have memories of what this virus took from us, we must also remember what this virus taught us. Things we need to remember include those nights of sitting down with your children to play boardgames because you weren’t having to run to the next event; taking time to watch a sunrise or sunset; calling your neighbors and family to just ask if they are okay; and seeing the kindness of humanity in providing food, delivering medicines and offering a kind word to a stranger just because we all know everyone could use a pick-me-up at this time. In 2020, we are all on the move constantly, but this virus made us slow down, which is not necessarily a bad thing.
As your County government, this virus also provided us with some opportunities to change our operations for the better. There are four major areas we are working on this year: Technology, Services, Funding and Education.
Technology
First, let’s talk about technology. As a result of social distancing and having to close some County offices, we recognized we are not where we need to be with our technology within our County offices. Consequently, we are making strides to improve this deficiency. We have made substantial improvements to our network security and reliability within all County offices and courts.
Broadband service in rural areas has come to the forefront of State and Federal governments due to the move to virtual learning for our children. Ardmore Telephone Company was able to capitalize on this dialogue and receive both a grant and loan through Rural Development for expansion of broadband service in southern portions of Giles County. We know there is still a significant need for broadband service throughout the rest of our County, and we are having those conversations with internet providers and State officials to see what can be done to expand services to our areas that are currently not served.
County Services
The second area I would like to mention is County services. Again, while responding to this virus, we recognized areas where we could improve the current services we do provide to the public. As a result, we decided to open a drive-thru service for our County Clerk’s office. You can now go to the fourth drive-thru at the Annex building to renew your tags. This has been a big success for our community, and because of that, we will continue to keep the drive-thru from this point forward.
The public needs to have as much access to County services as possible. Our website is being completely re-done to offer as much transparency and help to you as we can. Also, with our new website you will see some online options new to Giles County. The Trustee’s office will be providing an option to pay your property taxes online starting in October of this year. Other offices will be looking at ways to offer as many services online as possible.
Another new offering by the County is the addition of a walking trail at our Agri Park. Through our Health Department, we received a $20,000 grant that was used to create a master plan for the park and build a paved 750-foot walking trail. This is part of Phase 1 of the master plan.
Funding
The third area I’d like to mention is funding. The Agri Park grant is only one of many grants our community has received over the past year. To date, Giles Countians have received over $48 million in stimulus money related to COVID-19. This includes over $17 million through the Paycheck Protection Program for our local businesses, over $23 million through Unemployment Compensation, $800,000 through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The County has also received over $900,000 through the Governor’s Grant Program. The City of Ardmore and Ardmore Water and Sewer System just received a grant of over $300,000 for sewer system improvements. And we are not stopping with these grants. We currently have applied for several others including a $1.2 million grant for a new 400-person event center and community storm shelter at the Agri Park as well as a $750,000 Blue Cross/Blue Shield Healthy Places playground grant. We will not stop with these grants but will continue to seek out every opportunity to provide new or expanded services within Giles County through every funding option possible.
Education
Finally, education is one of the most exciting areas of improvements for Giles County this year. Martin Methodist College and the University of Tennessee just made a huge announcement for our community. The University of Tennessee is evaluating opening its newest campus here in Giles County. This is a monumental opportunity for all of us. This opens growth opportunities with students, residents, employees of the University and potential for retail development as well. We are thankful to the leadership of Martin Methodist and UT for their vision to help move Giles County forward.
Furthermore, the County Commission and School Board have worked together to move forward with much needed renovation projects within all eight County Schools. The School board has committed $3.2 million towards renovation and healthier schools’ upgrades. The County Commission is expected to match this $3.2 million in order to start the renovations and improvements as soon as possible.
As you can tell, COVID has touched every facet of County business this year, but we have refused to allow it to stop the progress of our community.
This year more than ever, it has taken team work to make things happen. The level of cooperation between governments, departments and citizens has been instrumental in being able to continue operations throughout this pandemic. First, I want to thank our local news outlets of WKSR, the PULASKI CITIZEN and PES Channel 3 for always being available to help us get our messages out. Thank you to all of our citizens that took the time to listen to our messages and share them on social media. And a huge thank you to leadership in Ardmore, Elkton, Lynnville, Minor Hill and Pulaski for their leadership, guidance and support through this pandemic.
I started this State of the County by mentioning the great job our County employees have done and continue to do on a daily basis. I cannot brag on our County employees enough. Every department has had to make changes to their work this year due to this pandemic, and they’ve done it without missing a beat for the public. The level of stress of dealing with the unknown when this first reached our community was tough on everyone, but our first responders, medical professionals, janitorial staff and emergency responders had to step up more than ever and they did. An eloquent speaker, I am not. And at times like this, I wish that weren’t the case. I will never be able to find the right words to express to each and every one of our employees, department heads and elected officials how much I appreciate the work you have done for Giles County this year. I know you have worked tirelessly to get us through this situation, and all of your work did not go unnoticed. I want each of you to know you are appreciated and Giles County is blessed to have each one of you working on our side. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
I will close this State of the County with this, if we have learned anything from this past year, it should be that we never know what tomorrow will hold for any of us. With that in mind, we as Giles County Government will continue to work every day for the betterment of our community. God bless the United States of America, God bless the great state of Tennessee and God bless Giles County!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.