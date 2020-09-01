County Officials Sworn In 2020 1

Newly elected and re-elected Giles County officials take the oath of office last week at the Giles County Courthouse. Swearing to do their duty for the people of Giles County are (clockwise from top left) county commissioners Harold Brooks (District 7), Joseph Sutton (District 6) and Larry Worsham (District 6); school board members Katie Journey (District 4), Willa Sherrell Smith (District 6) and Mary McCloud (District 2); Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt and deputy assessors Carlie Jade Eubank and Heather Herrington; Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt, Assistant Superintendent of Roads Steve Kelley and Highway Department Office Manager Erin Harmon.   Submitted

County Officials Sworn In 2020 2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.