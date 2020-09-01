Newly elected and re-elected Giles County officials take the oath of office last week at the Giles County Courthouse. Swearing to do their duty for the people of Giles County are (clockwise from top left) county commissioners Harold Brooks (District 7), Joseph Sutton (District 6) and Larry Worsham (District 6); school board members Katie Journey (District 4), Willa Sherrell Smith (District 6) and Mary McCloud (District 2); Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt and deputy assessors Carlie Jade Eubank and Heather Herrington; Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt, Assistant Superintendent of Roads Steve Kelley and Highway Department Office Manager Erin Harmon. Submitted
