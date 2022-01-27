Earlier this month the Giles County Commission withdrew an application for a $5 million broadband grant for southwestern Giles County.
The county had agreed last August to be the applicant for the grant that was to be administered by PES Energize, but Ardmore Telephone, which is owned by West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications, asked the county to withdraw its application, saying it would be serving the area. The county commission pulled the grant by a vote of 11-8 with two members absent.
Over the last few days, discussion has swirled around Giles County concerning what spokespeople from both the county and PES Energize say is misinformation.
PES Energize CEO Scott Newton released information on PES Energize’s Facebook page recently with a brief explanation of PES’s stance on the grant being pulled. The Facebook post also stated that more detailed information, including facts and data about the $5 million grant and upcoming grant opportunities, would be coming soon.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene recently released an almost 10 minute video on the Giles County Agriculture Park Facebook page giving her explanation of the pulling of the grant and how upcoming grants in Giles County could be split between PES Energize and internet companies associated with Ardmore Telephone and Duck River Electric.
Articles covering what has been said publicly by both county officials and PES officials concerning the pulling of the grant are scheduled to run in next week’s edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
Here are links to the facebook posts released this week:
Melissa Greene:
Scott Newton:
https://www.facebook.com/pesenergize
