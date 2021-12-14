The time capsule that had been secured in the wall of the Giles County Courthouse Annex (originally known as the Union Bank building), will be reinstalled tomorrow (Wednesday).
Giles County Archivist Barbara Garrett Nicolson encourages young members of the community to come be a part of this momentous occasion as they can come back when the capsule is removed again in approximately 50 years’ time.
Giles Countians have been submitting items over the past few months to be placed in the time capsule, until it is reopened several decades in the future.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene, who opened the box Oct. 30, 2020, will speak at the event.
