Giles County Executive Graham Stowe has shared a letter received concerning the nonpayment of personal property taxes, and warning that the letter is a scam despite its official appearance.
The letter shared by Stowe starts with a heading that names an individual recipient, then says in all capital bold letters “YOUR PROPERTY WILL BE SEIZED”.
The letter states that it is from the Internal Processing Service, Giles County, Public Judgment Records, which does not exist.
“This is a scam,” Stowe said. “It is not sent from any Giles County office. We have verified that the number is a scam as well as the debt listed. Do not respond to this letter if you receive it.”
A second header on the letter states, in bold type, “FINAL DEMAND FOR PAYMENT FOR NONPAYMENT OF TAXES to THE Federal Tax Authorities”.
The letter goes on to state that property for which the so-called nonpayment taxes are due will be seized. The problem with that, is that property taxes and personal property taxes are collected on the county government level. County officials confirmed that there is no reason why federal tax authorities would be trying to collect property tax debt to begin with.
“There is nothing about this letter that is valid,” Giles County Trustee Tony Risner said. “It is purely a scam. Do not call the number on this letter or contact anyone associated with this letter in anyway. No one from the federal government is involved in collecting your property taxes or personal property taxes.”
The letter has been received through regular mail and, according to Stowe, has been sent to several addresses throughout Giles County.
“It looks rather official, but it’s a scam,” Stowe said.
