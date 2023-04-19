The Giles County Courthouse eagle once again perches upright in all its majesty atop the iconic structure’s bell tower following the efforts of several skilled craftsmen Saturday. The eagle was left tilted backwards after strong storms swept through Pulaski last month, facilitating the need for a crane and some specialized assistance from Nashville’s Don Kennedy Roofing to see the 114-year-old copper emblem restored to its usual glory. Brindley Construction Vice President Jeff Brindley even pulled architectural sheet metal craftsman Wayne Buchanan out of retirement to assist with the repairs, Buchanan having overseen the repair and restoration of the eagle when it was ripped off during a storm more than a decade ago. Under Buchanan’s direction, over the course of several hours and with some trial and error, the eagle was removed, repaired and reinstalled in its place of honor overlooking the Courthouse Square. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
Courthouse Eagle Successfully Repaired
