Giles County increased to 3,865 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 1, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,718 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 49.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,458, up from 22,432.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,703 positive, 28,667 negative, 5,552 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,254 positive, 17,294 negative, 4,139 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,039 positive, 22,621 negative, 3,932 inactive, 57 fatalities; and Maury — 12,741 positive, 71,750 negative, 12,337 inactive, 162 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 813,614 total cases, 6,462,318 negative tests, 11,915 fatalities and 788,215 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 30,538,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 553,120 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 129,465,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,825,940 deaths.
—Staff Reports
