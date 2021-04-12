Giles County increased to 3,919 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,760 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 61.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,744, up from 22,658.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,748 positive, 29,009 negative, 5,610 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,281 positive, 17,532 negative, 4,185 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,080 positive, 22,878 negative, 3,973 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 12,35 positive, 72,958 negative, 12,541 inactive, 166 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 824,914 total cases, 6,592,600 negative tests, 12,015 fatalities and 799,612 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,247,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 562,428 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 136,315,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,940,833 deaths.
—Staff Reports
