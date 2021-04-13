Giles County increased to 3,926 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of April 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,766 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Ninety-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 62.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 22,772, up from 22,744.
Giles County has had 108 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,758 positive, 29,039 negative, 5,613 inactive, 86 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,284 positive, 17,543 negative, 4,190 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,085 positive, 22,911 negative, 3,975 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 12,969 positive, 73,074 negative, 12,556 inactive, 167 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 826,371 total cases, 6,603,507 negative tests, 12,022 fatalities and 800,957 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 31,335,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 563,354 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 137,066,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,951,768 deaths.
—Staff Reports
